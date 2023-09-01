Ranipur case of paedophillia

The brutality of the crime in­flicted on a 10-year-old minor girl by a pseudo-pir in Ranipur is an act of paedophilia, which is a serious criminal disorder involv­ing a preference for sexual activi­ty with a prepubescent child. Often accompanied by violence and mur­der, such incidents pose a danger to society and must be addressed with the utmost severity. Perpetra­tors of such heinous acts should be incarcerated for life, with the pos­sibility of parole only after serving their full sentence. The state must ensure that these individuals do not have access to minor children, keeping them under constant sur­veillance and prohibiting them from residing near schools or sim­ilar institutions for the remainder of their lives. The criminal impulse that drives such actions can resur­face at any time, making perpetual vigilance essential.

Regrettably, crimes involving brutality against children, such as rape followed by murder, are on the rise in Pakistan. While laws are in place, the non-implementa­tion of these regulations remains a serious concern. The surge in such crimes can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the ineffectiveness of law enforce­ment, weak state prosecution, and outdated evidence systems. More­over, paedophiles from affluent families, particularly those associ­ated with feudal backgrounds, of­ten exploit their political influence to evade prosecution.

These crimes are not isolated in­cidents, as they occur across dif­ferent provinces, including Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. To curb this alarming trend, a ze­ro-tolerance policy must be adopt­ed. The state needs to ensure that stringent measures are taken to prevent and punish such acts, safe­guarding the well-being and safety of children across the country.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.