Ranipur case of paedophillia

The brutality of the crime inflicted on a 10-year-old minor girl by a pseudo-pir in Ranipur is an act of paedophilia, which is a serious criminal disorder involving a preference for sexual activity with a prepubescent child. Often accompanied by violence and murder, such incidents pose a danger to society and must be addressed with the utmost severity. Perpetrators of such heinous acts should be incarcerated for life, with the possibility of parole only after serving their full sentence. The state must ensure that these individuals do not have access to minor children, keeping them under constant surveillance and prohibiting them from residing near schools or similar institutions for the remainder of their lives. The criminal impulse that drives such actions can resurface at any time, making perpetual vigilance essential.
Regrettably, crimes involving brutality against children, such as rape followed by murder, are on the rise in Pakistan. While laws are in place, the non-implementation of these regulations remains a serious concern. The surge in such crimes can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the ineffectiveness of law enforcement, weak state prosecution, and outdated evidence systems. Moreover, paedophiles from affluent families, particularly those associated with feudal backgrounds, often exploit their political influence to evade prosecution.
These crimes are not isolated incidents, as they occur across different provinces, including Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. To curb this alarming trend, a zero-tolerance policy must be adopted. The state needs to ensure that stringent measures are taken to prevent and punish such acts, safeguarding the well-being and safety of children across the country.
MALIK TARIQ ALI,
Lahore.