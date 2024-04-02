Islamabad DIG dismisses SHOs over poor performance

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Islamabad, Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, on Monday dismissed two station house officers from service while suspending seven others over poor performance, as informed by a police spokesman. Additionally, the DIG rewarded the station house officers of police stations Industrial Area and Karachi Company for their exemplary performance. Earlier, in a high-level meeting chaired by DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, the performance of SHOs of police stations in the federal capital was reviewed. According to him, SHOs of police stations Aabpara and Sihala were dismissed for poor performance and negligence during duty. Furthermore, SHOs of police stations Koral, Humak, Margalla, Ramna, Sangjani, Nelor, and Lohibher were placed under suspension. Speaking on the occasion, DIG Operations Islamabad emphasized that only professional, hardworking, and committed officers would be retained in the Islamabad police force, while strict action would be taken against those found involved in corruption and other malpractice. He stressed the necessity of the presence of all officers in police stations and mandated permission from DPOs for taking leaves. Shehzad Nadim Bukhari directed subordinates to accelerate action against proclaimed offenders and emphasized tight supervision over police pickets to reduce street crime. Reportedly, the DIG also conducted a surprise visit to PS Bani Gala and suspended cops for showing poor performance.