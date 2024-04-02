Tuesday, April 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Islamabad DIG dismisses SHOs over poor performance

Israr Ahmad
April 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Is­lamabad, Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, on Monday dismissed two station house officers from service while suspend­ing seven others over poor performance, as informed by a police spokesman. Addition­ally, the DIG rewarded the sta­tion house officers of police stations Industrial Area and Karachi Company for their ex­emplary performance. Earlier, in a high-level meeting chaired by DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, the performance of SHOs of po­lice stations in the federal capi­tal was reviewed. According to him, SHOs of police stations Aabpara and Sihala were dis­missed for poor performance and negligence during duty. Furthermore, SHOs of police stations Koral, Humak, Mar­galla, Ramna, Sangjani, Nelor, and Lohibher were placed un­der suspension. Speaking on the occasion, DIG Operations Islamabad emphasized that only professional, hardwork­ing, and committed officers would be retained in the Islam­abad police force, while strict action would be taken against those found involved in corrup­tion and other malpractice. He stressed the necessity of the presence of all officers in police stations and mandated per­mission from DPOs for taking leaves. Shehzad Nadim Bukhari directed subordinates to accel­erate action against proclaimed offenders and emphasized tight supervision over police pickets to reduce street crime. Report­edly, the DIG also conducted a surprise visit to PS Bani Gala and suspended cops for show­ing poor performance.

Health ministers chairs 2nd meeting of health advisory

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1711951895.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024