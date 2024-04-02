Islamabad DIG dismisses SHOs over poor performance

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Is­lamabad, Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, on Monday dismissed two station house officers from service while suspend­ing seven others over poor performance, as informed by a police spokesman. Addition­ally, the DIG rewarded the sta­tion house officers of police stations Industrial Area and Karachi Company for their ex­emplary performance. Earlier, in a high-level meeting chaired by DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, the performance of SHOs of po­lice stations in the federal capi­tal was reviewed. According to him, SHOs of police stations Aabpara and Sihala were dis­missed for poor performance and negligence during duty. Furthermore, SHOs of police stations Koral, Humak, Mar­galla, Ramna, Sangjani, Nelor, and Lohibher were placed un­der suspension. Speaking on the occasion, DIG Operations Islamabad emphasized that only professional, hardwork­ing, and committed officers would be retained in the Islam­abad police force, while strict action would be taken against those found involved in corrup­tion and other malpractice. He stressed the necessity of the presence of all officers in police stations and mandated per­mission from DPOs for taking leaves. Shehzad Nadim Bukhari directed subordinates to accel­erate action against proclaimed offenders and emphasized tight supervision over police pickets to reduce street crime. Report­edly, the DIG also conducted a surprise visit to PS Bani Gala and suspended cops for show­ing poor performance.