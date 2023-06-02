Parvez Elahi arrested by anti-corruption agents in Lahore

LAHORE - Following multiple abortive attempts to arrest former Punjab chief minister Pun­jab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the anti-corruption and po­lice Thursday finally man­aged to arrest the absconder in corruption cases.

The police had raid­ed Elahi’s residence mul­tiple times before in order to secure his arrest but the PTI president managed to evade arrest every time un­til Thursday. Parvez Elahi was arrested by law enforc­ers from the vicinity of his Zahoor Elahi Road residence in Lahore here Thursday evening. He will be presented before the ju­dicial magistrate today (Friday). According to the details, Ch Parvez Elahi was traveling in his vehicle when the police stopped the car and arrested him. A video clip made vi­ral on the social media showed Mr Elahi being whisked away by the anti-corruption officials and po­lice Parvez Elahi has been arrested in case number 7/23 registered in an anti-corruption establishment. A case has been registered against Parvez Elahi on the charge of tak­ing commission in government con­tracts. He was also booked in a case of interference in the government matters and violence against the police registered against him in the Lahore Ghalib Market police sta­tion. Immediately after his arrest, Parvez was taken to Services Hospi­tal where a team of senior doctors conducted his medical examination. The doctors declared him fit in all respects. Moonis Elahi son of PTI president and former chief minis­ter Punjab condemned the arrest of his father through his social media Twitter handle.