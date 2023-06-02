Parvez Elahi arrested by anti-corruption agents in Lahore

LAHORE - Following multiple abortive attempts to arrest former Punjab chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the anti-corruption and police Thursday finally managed to arrest the absconder in corruption cases.
The police had raided Elahi’s residence multiple times before in order to secure his arrest but the PTI president managed to evade arrest every time until Thursday. Parvez Elahi was arrested by law enforcers from the vicinity of his Zahoor Elahi Road residence in Lahore here Thursday evening. He will be presented before the judicial magistrate today (Friday). According to the details, Ch Parvez Elahi was traveling in his vehicle when the police stopped the car and arrested him. A video clip made viral on the social media showed Mr Elahi being whisked away by the anti-corruption officials and police Parvez Elahi has been arrested in case number 7/23 registered in an anti-corruption establishment. A case has been registered against Parvez Elahi on the charge of taking commission in government contracts. He was also booked in a case of interference in the government matters and violence against the police registered against him in the Lahore Ghalib Market police station. Immediately after his arrest, Parvez was taken to Services Hospital where a team of senior doctors conducted his medical examination. The doctors declared him fit in all respects. Moonis Elahi son of PTI president and former chief minister Punjab condemned the arrest of his father through his social media Twitter handle.