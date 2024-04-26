Imran Khan's interim bail extended in Jinnah House attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in three cases including Jinnah House attack case till May 3.

As per details, the ATC duty judge Arshad Javed heard the interim bail pleas pertaining to attack on Jinnah House and three others.

The court also ordered to mark the attendance of former prime minister Imran Khan in the three cases via video link from Adiala jail.

Its worth mentioning here that LHC was informed earlier, Punjab government allocated seven cells for convicted PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, while 14 security personnel have been appointed for his security.

“An accommodation of six cells had been made for Imran Khan in addition to his cell to ensure proper security for him,” AGP Punjab Khalid Ishaq told the court.

“One personnel is deployed on security of 10 inmates in Adiala jail, however, 14 police personnel have been deployed for Imran Khan’s security in Adiala Jail, the report added.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, came under attack during a protest by ‘PTI workers’.