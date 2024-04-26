PDMA issues alert for rains, snowfall in Punjab

The Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for rain with thunderstorms and snowfall in Punjab from April 26 (today) to 29.

The PDMA spokesperson in its letters to all deputy commissioners of Punjab has cautioned to take precautionary measures as the MET office has predicted heavy rains and snowfall in the province till April 29.

Rain is expected to lash Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal and other areas of the province.

The tourists also have been advised to exercise caution while travelling.

In the alert, the district administrations were advised to take precautionary measures due to the anticipated rains and snowfall.

“Directives have been issued to district administrations to ensure the availability of both small and heavy machinery.” The DG PDMA also advised the public to stay away from power lines, dilapidated buildings, structures, signboards, and billboards.

On April 23, Lahore weather turned pleasant as parts of the city received light rain accompanied by a cool breeze in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to details, rain was reported from Gulberg, Cantt. Johar Town, Faisal Town, Garden Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Lakshmi Chowk, Gulshan Ravi and other parts of the city.