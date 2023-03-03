ISLAMABAD - The foreign ministry has appointed retired major general Nadir Khan, as Pakistan’s new Ambassador-designate to Ukraine for a period of three years. Nadir Khan would replace retired major general Noel Israel Khokhar who has completed his three years’ contractual appointment. Retired major general Nadir Khan called on President Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday and discussed matters related to his assignment. The president said both Pakistan and Ukraine enjoy excellent relations, particularly trade ties. President also shared Pakistan’s perspective on the Ukrainian -Russia war and called for an early peaceful end of the conflict
