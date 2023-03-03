Share:

ISLAMABAD - The foreign ministry has appointed retired major general Nadir Khan, as Paki­stan’s new Ambassador-desig­nate to Ukraine for a period of three years. Nadir Khan would replace retired major gener­al Noel Israel Khokhar who has completed his three years’ contractual appointment. Re­tired major general Nadir Khan called on President Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday and discussed matters related to his assignment. The president said both Pakistan and Ukraine en­joy excellent relations, particu­larly trade ties. President also shared Pakistan’s perspective on the Ukrainian -Russia war and called for an early peaceful end of the conflict