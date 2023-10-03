Tuesday, October 03, 2023
US assures Pakistan of assistance to counter terrorism

Web Desk
10:36 AM | October 03, 2023
State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said that Pakistan has suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks.

The State Department spokesperson expressed his deepest sympathies for those killed and injured in Hangu and Mastung attacks.

He said that “people of Pakistan have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks. They deserve to practice their faith without fear.”

 The spokesperson offered his condolences to families who lost loved ones and a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the attack.

In response to a reporter’s question Mathew Miller said that with respect to counter-terrorism cooperation, the US cooperates with Pakistan in a range of multilateral platforms on issues including terrorist designations and global strategies to defeat terrorist groups.

Moreover, he stated that “earlier this year, we held a high-level counter-terrorism dialogue to discuss the shared terrorist threats facing our two countries and to work on strategies to cooperate in areas such as border security terrorist financing and we will continue to work with Pakistan to ensure that we can better assist Pakistan’s effort to counter all forms of violent extremism.”

Responding to a question related to Nijjar’s murder he said that the US have engaged with the Indian government on several occasions to urge them to cooperate with Canada’s investigation.

