LUMS students and recruiters network attend Annual Career Fair 2024

LAHORE - Ranked at top in graduate em­ployability in Pakistan by QS Employability Rankings, 95pc of LUMS 2022 graduates were employed within 6 months. The dedicated efforts of the LUMS Career Services Office (CSO) and University’s 1,800 strong network of recruiting part­ners plays a pivotal role in this.The Annual Career Fair, hosted by the CSO, is instrumental in connecting leading employers with LUMS’ diverse population of students from various disci­plines. Over 200 nationally and internationally reputed organ­isations participated this year at the LUMS Annual Career Fair 2024 to engage with 1000+ stu­dents. While meeting with the partnering organisations, Dr. Ali Cheema, Vice Chancellor, LUMS, highlighted, “I would like to wel­come all the national and multi­national organisations to LUMS for the Career Fair 2024. This serves as an invaluable platform for our students to connect with potential employers, explore di­verse career paths, and lay the foundation of their professional journey. We believe that engag­ing with industry experts will not only open doors to exciting opportunities, but also empow­er our students to thrive in a dynamic and competitive global landscape.” The LUMS Career fair continues to be a platform that provides opportunities to students to interact with varied employers and find out about hiring practices as well as place­ments. The milestoneevent fea­tures several activities includ­ing extensive on-spot screening interviews, information about career options, and submission of resumes. Representatives of companies present on-ground counsel the students regard­ing their career choices and job market requirements. In addition to the Annual Fair, the Career Services Office (CSO) at LUMS has over 15 programmes in place for supporting students towards their career readiness and job exploration.