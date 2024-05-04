May 9 perpetrators now giving statements about talks with military: Khawaja Asif

Those attacking the sensitive installations on May 9 are now talking about holding talks with the military, said Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday and remarked that “selective dialogue” would never succeed.

“Those attacking the country’s foundation on May 9 are now talking about holding talks with the establishment,” he remarked.

Addressing a press conference in his hometown, Khawaja Asif said the PTI founder had made it clear that no talks could be held with three parties – PML-N, PPP and MQM-P.

The PML-N senior leader noted that they, on the other hand, were open to talks for the last 18 months and stressed the need for national dialogue for solving the problems faced by the country. “It would be national dialogue if any dialogue is held,” he said.

Khawaja Asif remarked that those chanting the slogan of “slavery isn’t acceptable” had formed a three-member committee for talks. “They have realized now that political matters are solved by dialogue.”

A red line was crossed on May 9, the defence minister said and added that the PTI had expressed his anger over the no-confidence motion by attacking the military installations and always practiced negative politics.

Khawaja Asif also claimed that it was just a beginning and many more things would be revealed soon. “The PTI founding chairman sells his narrative according to the requirements of the time,” he said and added his statements were worthless.

He also promised that everyone would be held accountable according to the constitution and law. There was video evidence of the attacks carried out on May 9 in which the PTI leadership was fully involved, the minister told the journalists.