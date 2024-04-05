Addressing gridlock in Karachi

I am writing to highlight a pressing issue that plagues the heart of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city. While Karachi grapples with a myriad of challenges, none seem as pervasive and disruptive as the persistent gridlock that cripples its streets.
The city’s population exceeds a staggering 22 million, and amidst this urban sprawl, the issue of heavy traffic stands out as a paramount concern. Commuters are forced to embark on their journey’s hours in advance, yet still find themselves delayed due to congested roads.
Tragically, the consequences of this traffic chaos extend beyond mere inconvenience. Lives are needlessly lost due to reckless driving, a lack of civic responsibility, and widespread flouting of traffic regulations. Despite these dire circumstances, governmental action to address this crisis has been woefully insufficient over the years.
Today, the situation has spiraled into near chaos. Reckless driving has become the norm, while enforcement of traffic laws by authorities often appears lax. This flagrant disregard for safety not only endangers the lives of commuters but also undermines the fabric of our society.
It is imperative that concerted efforts be made to alleviate Karachi’s traffic woes. Public awareness campaigns, stricter enforcement of traffic laws, and investment in alternative transportation infrastructure are all critical steps that must be taken to restore order to our streets.
As concerned citizens, we cannot afford to remain passive in the face of such a dire predicament. I urge both the government and the populace at large to come together in pursuit of viable solutions that will ensure the safety and efficiency of Karachi’s transportation network.
SYED SHOUKAT HUSSAIN,
Karachi.