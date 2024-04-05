Addressing gridlock in Karachi

I am writing to highlight a press­ing issue that plagues the heart of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city. While Karachi grapples with a myriad of challenges, none seem as pervasive and disruptive as the persistent gridlock that cripples its streets.

The city’s population exceeds a staggering 22 million, and amidst this urban sprawl, the issue of heavy traffic stands out as a par­amount concern. Commuters are forced to embark on their jour­ney’s hours in advance, yet still find themselves delayed due to congested roads.

Tragically, the consequences of this traffic chaos extend beyond mere inconvenience. Lives are needlessly lost due to reckless driving, a lack of civic responsi­bility, and widespread flouting of traffic regulations. Despite these dire circumstances, governmental action to address this crisis has been woefully insufficient over the years.

Today, the situation has spiraled into near chaos. Reckless driving has become the norm, while en­forcement of traffic laws by au­thorities often appears lax. This flagrant disregard for safety not only endangers the lives of com­muters but also undermines the fabric of our society.

It is imperative that concert­ed efforts be made to allevi­ate Karachi’s traffic woes. Pub­lic awareness campaigns, stricter enforcement of traffic laws, and investment in alternative trans­portation infrastructure are all critical steps that must be taken to restore order to our streets.

As concerned citizens, we cannot afford to remain passive in the face of such a dire predicament. I urge both the government and the pop­ulace at large to come together in pursuit of viable solutions that will ensure the safety and efficiency of Karachi’s transportation network.

SYED SHOUKAT HUSSAIN,

Karachi.