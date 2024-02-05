Earthquake jolts Balochistan’s Zhob, Loralai

ISLAMABAD - An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Rich­ter scale jolted Loralai and its adjoining areas on Sunday. According to a private news channel, the National Seismic Moni­toring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Loralai and the adjoining areas. How­ever, no loss of life or dam­age to property has been reported from any part of Loralai so far. People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. According to NSMC Islamabad, the epicentre was 11 km in the southwest of Loralai. Prior to the earthquake in Loralai, Zhob district in Balochistan experi­enced a 3.6 magnitude earthquake. The NSMC reported the epicentre to be 123 km north of Zhob, with a depth of 15 km. As of now, there have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property in either Loralai or Zhob.