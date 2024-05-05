JI emir, Iranian ambassador condemn Israeli atrocities in Gaza

Jamaat-e-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Sunday held a meeting with Iranian ambassador Reza Amiri-Moghaddam in Islamabad.

Pak-Iran relations, the Palestine issue and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The Iranian diplomat congratulated Rehman on assuming the office of JI emir and extended his warm wishes.

The ambassador lauded the JI's intra-party election and termed it truly democratic.

He also extended an invitation to JI emir to visit Iran.

The meeting was also attended by JI’s foreign affairs department director Asif Luqman Qazi and party’s information secretary Qaisar Sharif.

Hafiz Naeem commended the role played by Iran on the Palestine issue.

He also lauded the Islamic revolution in Iran spearheaded by Imam Khomeini and noted that the founder of JI Syed Maududi had established initial contact with Iran's former supreme leader after the revolution.

“The government should come out of the international pressure on Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline and complete the project on urgent basis,” JI emir said.

Reza Amiri also appreciated the JI's efforts for Palestine issue and humanitarian work in Gaza.

He condemned the unjustified support of western powers for Israeli atrocities in Gaza, which has resulted in human suffering and widespread destruction.