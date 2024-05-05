JI joins PTI, PK MAP in anti-govt protest movement

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) likely to join hands with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PK MAP) in anti-government protest movement subject to approval from Majlis-e- Shura. The move comes after the opposition delegation on Saturday, led by Mahmood Khan Achakzai and including figures like Asad Qaiser, Hamid Khan Advocate, Sanaullah Baloch, Asad Naqvi, and Punjab Assembly opposition leader Ahmed Khan Bhachar visited the JI headquarters to discuss the current political landscape and extend an invitation to a seminar planned by the opposition movement on May 8. During the meet up Achakzai asserted that their movement’s purpose is not merely to replace faces currently sitting power corridors but rather to uphold the supremacy of the constitution within Pakistan. He believes that an apparent paradigm shift has occurred in public sentiment against the ruling alliance, mentioning his efforts to form a coalition capable of unifying opposition on one platform against the government. He stressed on the importance of safeguarding the constitution, underscoring that constitution must be implemented with it’s true spirit and should be dismissed as a mere document. Achakzai announced his plans to host seminar dedicated to protecting the constitution on May 8, urging JI to participate in the event. Following a meeting with opposition leaders at Mansoora, he indicated that the specifics of this cooperation would be finalised during the meeting of the JI Majlis-e- Shura. Rehman accepted the invitation, assuring JI’s participation in the event. Alongside him were JI secretary general Amirul Azmi and Vice-Emir Dr Osama Razi.

Addressing the media alongside opposition leaders, he appreciated the Army Chief’s stance on upholding constitutional boundaries, expressing hope that the institution would adhere to these principles both in word and deed. He suggested that if political parties and institutions were willing to abide by the constitution, a significant dialogue could ensue.

However, he stressed that the restoration of public mandate through Form-45 would serve as the foundation for such a dialogue, firmly stating, we will never accept a government formed on a fraudulent mandate, while also demanding the establishment of a judicial inquiry commission to investigate election rigging.

Rehman emphasised that the restoration and adherence to the constitution would encompass democracy within political parties, the revival of student unions, and the empowerment of local government. He highlighted the nation’s myriad crises, including economic turmoil, inflation, unemployment, and the grievances of farmers, asserting that progress could only be achieved through the supremacy of law and justice.

He called for comprehensive land reforms and the eradication of politics dominated by electables and feudal lords.

Responding to queries, he stated that the JI’s ultimatum to the Punjab government regarding the reassessment of its decision on non-procurement of wheat from farmers

would conclude on Tuesday.

He vowed that the JI would compel the government to review its decision through peaceful protests. Reiterating the demand for a thorough investigation into the one-billion-dollar wheat import scandal amidst a shortage of dollars in Pakistan and wheat in stock, he criticised former caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for issuing indirect statements instead of directly identifying those responsible for the import decision.