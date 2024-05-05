Sunday, May 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP minister inspects wheat godown

APP
May 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah on Saturday inspected wheat godown in Mardan and reviewed arrangements for wheat procurement.

He was accompanied by Deputy Director Food and concerned officials. The minister was told that wheat godown in Mardan has a storage capacity of approximately 28,000 metric tons and has existing stock of around 6,000 metric tons from previous seasons.

He directed to ensure all necessary measures for satisfactory wheat procurement during ongoing season including installation of additional surveillance cameras for strict monitoring. Talking to media persons on the occasion, he emphasised government’s commitment to ensure transparency in the wheat procurement process.

“Concerned district godown would be purchasing point for the procurement,” said the minister, adding that the step aims to ensure thorough examination of wheat quality and quantity at godown.

Aimal Wali Khan elected ANP president

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1714889486.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024