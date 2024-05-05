KP minister inspects wheat godown

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah on Saturday inspected wheat godown in Mardan and reviewed arrangements for wheat procurement.

He was accompanied by Deputy Director Food and concerned officials. The minister was told that wheat godown in Mardan has a storage capacity of approximately 28,000 metric tons and has existing stock of around 6,000 metric tons from previous seasons.

He directed to ensure all necessary measures for satisfactory wheat procurement during ongoing season including installation of additional surveillance cameras for strict monitoring. Talking to media persons on the occasion, he emphasised government’s commitment to ensure transparency in the wheat procurement process.

“Concerned district godown would be purchasing point for the procurement,” said the minister, adding that the step aims to ensure thorough examination of wheat quality and quantity at godown.