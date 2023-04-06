Share:

Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited has announced hike in car prices for the fourth time in the current calendar year.

The company specified no reason in its circular issued to the dealers and raised the prices by Rs88,000-235,000 of various models from April 6.

The new prices of Alto VX, VXR, VXR AGS and AGS models have been raised to Rs2.252 million, Rs2.612m, Rs2.799m and Rs2.935m, a rise of Rs107,000-140,000.

Likewise, Cultus VXR, VXL and AGS witnessed an increment of Rs178,000-209,000, now carry new prices of Rs3.718m, Rs4.084m and Rs4.366m.

Similarly, after an increment of Rs152,000-178,000, the new rates of WagonR VXR, VXL and AGS models are Rs3.214m, Rs3.412m and Rs3.741m, respectively.

New retail prices of Suzuki GL MT, GL CVT and GLX CVT have been increased to Rs4.256m, Rs4.574m and Rs4.960m, up by Rs204,000-235,000.