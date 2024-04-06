Saturday, April 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner for check on transport fares on Eid

APP
April 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -   Commissioner Pe­shawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud di­rected district administrations on Fri­day to establish checking points at bus terminals and entry and exit points of the city to prevent excessive fare col­lection on the eve of Eid ul Fitr. 

He directed the deputy commission­ers of all five districts of Peshawar Di­vision, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Tribal District Mohmand, and District Khyber, to prevent the col­lection of fares over the transport fares set by the government. He emphasized that the owners of transport charging more than the official fare should be sent to jail. These orders were issued in light of the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1712287976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024