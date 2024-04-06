Commissioner for check on transport fares on Eid

PESHAWAR - Commissioner Pe­shawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud di­rected district administrations on Fri­day to establish checking points at bus terminals and entry and exit points of the city to prevent excessive fare col­lection on the eve of Eid ul Fitr.

He directed the deputy commission­ers of all five districts of Peshawar Di­vision, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Tribal District Mohmand, and District Khyber, to prevent the col­lection of fares over the transport fares set by the government. He emphasized that the owners of transport charging more than the official fare should be sent to jail. These orders were issued in light of the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.