Commissioner for check on transport fares on Eid

PESHAWAR - Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud directed district administrations on Friday to establish checking points at bus terminals and entry and exit points of the city to prevent excessive fare collection on the eve of Eid ul Fitr.
He directed the deputy commissioners of all five districts of Peshawar Division, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Tribal District Mohmand, and District Khyber, to prevent the collection of fares over the transport fares set by the government. He emphasized that the owners of transport charging more than the official fare should be sent to jail. These orders were issued in light of the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.