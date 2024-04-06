SACM KP for creating awareness on tech diploma courses

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Technical Education, Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim on Friday vis­ited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Technical and Commerce Education in Peshawar Hayatabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant said that efforts will be made to include the position holders of the Board of Technical Education in the Stori-Da-Pakhtunkhwa programme.

He directed TEVTA and its board to strengthen mutual coordination and create awareness among students and institutions about the useful diploma courses prepared in various trades.

He also directed to formulate a strat­egy to improve the financial resourc­es of the board while renewing the curriculum for various fields and di­plomas and introducing new courses keeping in mind the special status and importance of the province.

He directed the board authorities to develop such an automated system for the students as a result of which they can avail the board related services on­line at home instead of coming to the board.

He also instructed to introduce a dig­ital app of the Board of Investment for ease of doing business so that infor­mation regarding the services of the Board could be checked by everyone.