JS Bank wins ABF Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2023

LAHORE-JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, has won the Asian Banking and Finance (ABF) Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2023 for Green Deal of the Year. This recognition is a testament to the bank’s commitment to championing sustainable business practices and driving the adoption of renewable energy through innovative financing solutions and impactful awareness campaigns.

JS Bank is the first and only commercial bank in Pakistan to have been accredited by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the world’s largest dedicated fund helping developing countries respond to climate change. With the mission to promote environmentally friendly practices, the bank acquired approval for the Pakistan Distributed Solar Project (PDSP), to promote the use of renewable energy to the masses through awareness campaigns and enable individuals, SMEs, and businesses to positively impact the climate.

Basir Shamsie, President & CEO, JS Bank, commented, “We are committed to creating a positive impact on the climate and are striving to promote and educate others to follow the same. We take pride in being the first-ever commercial bank accredited by the Green Climate Fund and are actively working to enable others to become environmentally responsible. Our simple motive is to make this world a better place to live in for our future generations.”

Furthermore, JS Bank’s commitment to promoting sustainability extends beyond financing initiatives which include carbon reduction measures like limiting and measuring energy and paper consumption across all offices. The bank has also solarized one-third of its total branch network across the country and has successfully financed more than 385 solar projects for residential and agricultural purposes in 2022.

Committed to its role as a catalyst toward Pakistan’s prosperity, JS Bank aspires to continue its journey of impact by providing innovative conventional and digital financial solutions for customers in the years to come.