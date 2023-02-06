Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reach Turkiye on February 8 to offer condolences and sympathise with the people of the earthquake-stricken nation.

Diplomatic sources said the premier would also visit Ankara to have a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Meanwhile, foreign office in its statement said Pakistan was grieved over the loss of lives and property and the people were praying for the early recovery of the injured.

Earlier, Mr Sharif telephoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and conveyed condolences over the destruction caused by the earthquake which jolted Turkiye as well as Syria and claimed more than 1,800 lives.

Expressing deep grief over the loss of life and property, the prime minister sympathised with the grieved families. “The people of Pakistan are with their brotherly Turkiye and its people. Pakistan will extend its maximum support to the Turkish government and people to help them cope with the quake-caused destruction,” added PM Shehbaz.

He said the adverse impacts of the climate change were deteriorating, adding that natural calamities and climate change knew no boundaries, region or ethnicity. The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul, patience to the bereaved families and early recovery of the injured.

Upon this, President Erdogan thanked the prime minister for the support. He added that he valued the sentiments of the prime minister as well as the Pakistani people.