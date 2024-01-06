CJP emphasizes district courts' role in boosting public confidence in judiciary

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa has emphasized district courts' role in boosting public confidence in the judiciary.

Addressing an event at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad today, he said the district judiciary should ensure fairness and treat the lawyers with respect. He said justice must not only be done but be seen to be done.

The Chief Justice underscored the need to discourage frivolous litigation, emphasizing that the imposition of costs is the only way to stem this issue.

Qazi Faez Isa also stressed for environment protection saying it is the matter of our future.