Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail sworn in as Governor Balochistan

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail on Monday sworn in as Governor Balochistan.

Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Hashim Khan Kakar administered the oath to Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail as the 24th governor of Balochistan in a ceremony held at Governor House.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bhugti, cabinet members, ministers and members of the provincial assembly.

Mandokhail held various key positions in the governments of Balochistan, including, Finance Minister, Minister for Planning and Development, Minister for Education, and Minister for Revenue.

Earlier, in a significant development, President Asif Ali Zardari accorded his approval to the appointment of governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail as Governor Balochistan.

The president approved the appointments based on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice in accordance with Article 101 (1) of the Constitution, said a statement issued by President Secretariat.

PM Shehbaz Sharif sent the summary of Jaffar Khan Mandokhail’s appointment to President Zardari after the approval of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

He replaced Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, the BNP-M leader who was appointed to the post in 2022.

On the other hand, the oath-taking ceremony for nominated Punjab governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has been postponed.

PPP leader said, “The oath-taking ceremony for the nominated Punjab governor was postponed due to unavoidable reasons.”