No undocumented alien to be allowed to stay in Punjab: CM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has asserted that all foreign nationals residing illegally in Punjab should voluntarily depart as the initial data of foreign residents has been compiled.



He made these remarks during a media interaction after inspecting the Shahdara flyovers and Bund Road controlled access corridor projects.

The CM issued a stern warning that any foreigner staying unlawfully in the province would not be permitted to dwell. Naqvi stressed the importance of self-eviction by illegal immigrants in Punjab, cautioning that a comprehensive crackdown would ensue if they failed to comply. However, the government would not abuse anyone, he maintained.