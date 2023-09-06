Sugar Rush

Pakistan is currently grappling with an alarming rise in sugar prices, reaching unprecedented levels in various parts of the country. This surge in prices has triggered concerns among consumers and led to heated debates over the parties responsible for this crippling issue. With dwindling stocks and a shortage in supply, it is crucial to explore the underlying problems that have contributed to this crisis.

One of the primary reasons behind the current sugar crisis is the unrestricted smuggling of over a million metric tonnes of sugar across the border by mafias. These illegal activities benefit a few individuals while burdening the general public. These mafias accumulate private stockpiles of sugar and then smuggle them out, causing shortages in the market.

Another significant contributor to the sugar shortage is the ill-advised move by the successive PDM government to export over 250,000 tonnes of sugar for foreign exchange. Unfortunately, this decision overlooked the fact that local demand was significantly higher, and it depleted the stockpiles needed to meet the demand. This mismatch between supply and demand has further driven up the prices of sugar.

To address the sugar crisis comprehensively, it is crucial to implement better and more informed economic policies. Entities such as the Economic Coordination Committee are to stay vigilant when everyday commodities are being handled. By adopting more informed approaches and avoiding hasty export decisions, we can prevent future imbalances and ensure the availability of sugar for the domestic market.

In addition to improving economic policies, it is imperative to actively combat the illegal act of smuggling sugar into other countries. Sugar is a basic commodity that is essential in every household, and the current crisis must be taken seriously to protect the interests of the people. By curbing illicit smuggling practices and enacting well-researched strategies, we can alleviate shortages, stabilise prices, and secure the availability of this essential commodity for every household in Pakistan. A joint effort from all stakeholders is essential to tackle this challenge and ensure the well-being of the nation.