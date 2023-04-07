Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Chief Nawaz Sharif on Friday called for the immediate resignation of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, accusing him of pushing the agenda of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

In a tweet on Friday, Mr Sharif criticized the CJ, saying that courts were supposed to take nations out of crises and not push them into one.

He further accused the chief justice of imposing the minority's opinion over the majority's decision in Punjab election case and promoting the agenda of the PTI.