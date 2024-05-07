RMI launches week-long inter-college sports gala

PESHAWAR - Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) on Monday launched its second inter-college sports gala, a week-long sporting event featuring over 300 students from five colleges.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by prominent international players including national cricketer Muhammad Haris, dignitaries and students.

The event kicked off with a torch relay and a beautiful march past by the student athletes and their faculty members. The gala will feature over 100 matches in cricket, basketball, volleyball, futsal, badminton, and table tennis, providing a platform for students to showcase their sporting talent and compete in a healthy and friendly environment.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Matiullah Khan, who was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, commended RMI for organising the mega sports event. He said that everyone knows RMI for producing top-notch medical professionals and it is very encouraging that RMI is also promoting students to participate in extracurricular activities. In his address, he stressed the importance of sports in promoting a healthy lifestyle and developing a winning spirit among students.

Director Sports RMI Dr Muhammad Bin Afsar Jan highlighted the importance of sports events in instilling a sense of competition and teamwork among students. He also appreciated the efforts of RMI’s Sports Directorate in organising the event and promoting sports in the institution.

CEO RMI Shafique-ur-Rehman said that Pakistani youth grapple with obesity for which he said sports activities are the perfect antidote to this concerning trend, urging everyone to prioritise their health and well-being. He spoke passionately about the dangers of a sedentary lifestyle and the importance of finding a healthy balance in life. He then discussed the role of sports in mental health, highlighting its therapeutic benefits of participating in healthy activities.