Terrorist attack on Mianwali Training Air Base

The terrorist attack on the Mi­anwali Training Air Base is highly condemnable. The attack was aimed at targeting the secu­rity forces and portraying Paki­stan as an insecure country. The Indian intelligence agency, RAW, is suspected to be involved in this attack, which follows a pat­tern seen in previous incidents. The Prime Minister of Canada has shed light on India’s involvement in terrorism in other countries. The Modi government appears to be engaged in promoting terror­ism on a global scale.

The individuals or groups re­sponsible for the ongoing wave of terrorism, sabotage, and bloodshed in Pakistan need to be exposed. India has been an adversary with the aspiration of eradicating Pakistan since its in­ception in 1947. Both the Con­gress and BJP seem to concur on their hostile stance towards Is­lam and Pakistan. India, in the name of peace and reconcilia­tion, seeks to undermine the uni­ty of Pakistan and disrupt its nu­clear programme.

Recent revelations at the glob­al level have exposed India’s full involvement in terrorist activi­ties against Pakistan. In terms of statistics, there have been 19,130 terrorist attacks in Pakistan from 2001 to 2020, resulting in over 83,000 deaths and 32,000 inju­ries. In 2022 alone, the number of deaths exceeded 643, which is 121% higher compared to 2021. Undoubtedly, India is the real perpetrator behind these acts, hiding behind the façade of de­mocracy and secularism.

The people of Occupied Kash­mir are enduring genocide at the hands of India while striving for their fundamental right to self-de­termination as per the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. The silence of our leaders is unjustifiable. It is imperative to expose India’s role to the world.

MUHAMMAD IMRAN-UL-HAQ,

Lahore.