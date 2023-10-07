PSO refuses to provide aircraft fuel to PIA again

The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has refused to supply aircraft fuel to national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) once again.

The PSO refused to provide aircraft fuel to two domestic PIA flights from Islamabad to Karachi.

Sources told that PK-309 faced an hours-long delay due to the halt of fuel supply by the PSO due to non-payment of dues. Later, the PIA CEO contacted the PSO MD to negotiate the matter.

The PIA spokesperson confirmed that the flight would depart for Karachi after refuelling. It added that the airline paid overall Rs480 million to the PSO in terms of fuel dues.

Sources said that the PSO management took such steps for the flights with prominent personalities onboard. Many government personalities, senior officers and businesspersons were present in the aircraft.

It was learnt that the PIA has Rs1 billion dues of PSO.

Earlier, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) halted the fuel supply to Pakistan International Airline (PIA) over non-payment of dues.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the fuel supply was suspended by the PSO at Lahore airport.

The national flag carrier had to face the outburst of Lahore to Madina PK-747 and PK 305 from Lahore to Karachi’s passengers after the delay in flights due to the non-availability of fuel.

The spokesperson said that PIA is in talks with the PSO and the delayed flights will take off soon.