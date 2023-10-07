Senate body directs NFML to submit details of appointments in next meeting

ISLAMABAD-Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production on Friday directed the National Fertilizer Marketing Ltd (NFML) to submit details of appointments made so far in the next meeting.

Meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production was held here at Parliament House on Friday with Senator Khalida Ateeb in chair. While discussing the present status of the regularization of services and the increase in salaries of National Fertilizer Marketing Ltd (NFML) employees, the MD of NFML apprised the committee that there is a substantial gap between the salaries of regular and contract employees. However, the salaries of contract employees were increased by 30% last year to lessen the gap to some extent. Senator Khalida Ateeb remarked that complaints were received, which indicate that a ‘Blue Eyed Criteria’ was adopted for the regularization of services. MD NFML replied that only those individuals were regularized who were appointed on regular posts. The Committee directed NFML to submit details of appointments made so far in the next meeting.

The Senate Committee deliberated on the appointment of Basir Ahmad, son of Haji Yar Muhammad, at the Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Center (PITAC). The legal counsel of PITAC apprised the committee that Basir Ahmad was appointed as an ‘Apprentice Engineer’ in 2012, and the rules do not make it obligatory for PITAC to offer employment to an individual after the completion of their apprenticeship. The affected individual, Bashir Ahmad, mentioned that he was appointed as an ‘Apprentice Engineer’ under the ‘Aghaz e Haqooq Baluchistan Project’ subject to consideration for a permanent position after the completion of his apprenticeship. However, despite the availability of relevant positions, no permanent position was offered to him. The Committee expressed dissatisfaction with PITAC and directed the ministry to investigate the matter and submit a report at the next meeting. Senator Dr. Muhammad Humayun Mohamand highlighted the matter of illegal conduct by private members of the NFC Board in dereliction of their fiduciary responsibilities. He claimed that some NFC employees were continuing to work after accepting the consensual ‘Golden Handshake’ and enjoying the perks and privileges associated with it. Officials of NFC stated that the matter was referred to the FIA in 2019, and the investigation has not been completed yet. The Committee has directed NFC to provide details of the necessary actions taken by NFC management to expedite the inquiry.”

The meeting was attended by Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Senator Dr. Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, Additional Secretary for Ministry of Industries and Production, MD NFML and other senior officers of relevant departments were also in attendance.