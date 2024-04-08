Ismat Zaidi says newcomers 'devoid' of respect for seniors

Ismat Zaidi appearing on a podcast has said new actors are devoid of respect for senior actors.

“The new actors that come, they do not have any manners or respect for their elders,” the versatile actor said.

She shed light on persistent challenges within the industry.

Ismat touched upon the issue of intergenerational dynamics within the industry, explaining a lack of respect from younger actresses towards their older counterparts.

She recounted instances where she personally experienced disrespectful behaviour from younger actresses.

“I entered the makeup room and there were a couple of girls there, lying on the bed.

“They had made a mess of things. I looked around and there was no place to sit. None of them offered me a place to sit.”

A user questioned: “Ismat is such a kind and gentle soul. How could they treat her this way?”

Another added: “The younger generation in general is very rude. Not just celebrities but all of them.”

One said: “The social fabric of the society is hanging on by a thread. Once our elders leave us, there will only be chaos. This generation is set for self-destruction.”

Ismat Zaidi advocated for the establishment of clear criteria to determine fair compensation based on an artist’s experience and contribution to the industry.

She lamented instances where inexperienced actors receive exorbitant pay while senior artists are overlooked.

Sharing her own encounters with unfair treatment, Ismat recounted instances where she felt undervalued and disregarded by production teams.

She expressed frustration over being side-lined in favour of less experienced actors, despite her years of dedication and expertise.

“There was one director who misbehaved and insulted me in front of everyone. I was extremely disappointed,” she said.

She emphasised the importance of mutual respect and kindness in the workplace, urging directors to treat artists with dignity and empathy.