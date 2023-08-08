Tuesday, August 08, 2023
Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country: PMD
Web Desk
9:14 AM | August 08, 2023
National

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thundershower is expected in upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit eighteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade. 

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied  Jammu and Kashmir,  partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower in Jammu and Leh.  

Temperature recorded this morning:     

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh eleven and Shopian seventeen degree centigrade.  

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1691471443.jpg

