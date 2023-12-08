Refugee resilience

The plight of individuals forced to abandon their homes due to wars, persecution, or natural di­sasters is a monumental problem. These people aren’t just statistics; they are real individuals with sto­ries of loss and the quest for safe­ty. Families are torn apart, dreams shattered, and lives upended – this is the harsh reality refugees face.

Refugees aren’t mere numbers; they are unique individuals with stories, talents, and dreams. They could be doctors, artists, students, or parents, much like anyone else. Yet, due to circumstances beyond their control, they find themselves seeking safety in new, unfamil­iar places. This is not a localised issue; it’s a global challenge that requires collective efforts. Coun­tries, groups, and individuals must come together not only to address immediate needs but also to find long-term solutions that address the root causes of displacement.

Education plays a pivotal role in helping refugees rebuild their lives. Access to quality education provides hope and equips them with the skills needed to integrate into their new communities.

During crises, it is crucial to rec­ognize our shared humanity, set­ting aside borders and prejudices. The refugee situation serves as a reminder to be compassionate and extend help to those in need. Ref­ugees deserve protection, dignity, and respect. Let’s strive for a world where kindness prevails over in­difference, and everyone collabo­rates to support refugees. It is my earnest request to the government, and not just the government, but to all of us, to take meaningful action.

IQRA ZAHID,

Turbat.