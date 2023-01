Share:

Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Ehetram-ul-Haq Thanvi passed away in the United States.

Mohtasham-ul-Haq, son of Maulana Sadr-ul-Haq Thanvi, told that the funeral prayers and burial of the deceased will be held in Atlanta, United States.

Maulana Ehteram-ul-Haq Thanvi had been living in the US for six months for cancer treatment, according to reports.

It should be noted that Maulana Ehteram-ul-Haq Thanvi was the eldest son of Maulana Ehtesham-ul-Haq Thanvi.