Wednesday, November 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Italian envoy announces opening of ITA office

SHAFQAT ALI
November 08, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Andreas Ferrarese, announced the opening of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) office in Islamabad, a significant event in the bilateral context.
Speaking at the event, he mentioned the remarkable bilateral trade of $2 billion in 2022, with Pakistani exports surpassing the ‘Billion Dollar’ mark and home remittances from 300,000 Pakistanis residing in Italy, the largest expat community across the EU.
A strong presence of Pakistani businessmen at the ‘G2B Session,’ representing Leather, Textiles, and Footwear Associations, was matched by Italian counterparts from national Chambers, Trade & Investment Finance Agency (SIMEST), Italian Trade Agency (ITA), Footwear, Textiles, Agricultural Machinery, and Olive Culture.
The Italian Trade Agency is a governmental agency that supports the international business development of Italian companies and promotes foreign investment in Italy. With a modern organization and an extensive network of overseas offices, ITA provides information, assistance, consulting, promotion, and training to Italian small and medium-sized businesses, using modern promotion and communication tools to showcase the excellence of ‘Made in Italy’ worldwide. 
Italian Trade Commissioner Salvatore Parano described the establishment of the ITA office in Islamabad as a significant success for both countries. 
He highlighted the growing trade ties and pledged support for further strengthening the relationship.

Alhamra unveils inspiring schedule of literary conversations

Tags:

SHAFQAT ALI

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1699329111.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023