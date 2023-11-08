Italian envoy announces opening of ITA office

ISLAMABAD-Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, Andreas Ferrarese, announced the opening of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) office in Islamabad, a significant event in the bilateral context.

Speaking at the event, he mentioned the remarkable bilateral trade of $2 billion in 2022, with Pakistani exports surpassing the ‘Billion Dollar’ mark and home remittances from 300,000 Pakistanis residing in Italy, the largest expat community across the EU.

A strong presence of Pakistani businessmen at the ‘G2B Session,’ representing Leather, Textiles, and Footwear Associations, was matched by Italian counterparts from national Chambers, Trade & Investment Finance Agency (SIMEST), Italian Trade Agency (ITA), Footwear, Textiles, Agricultural Machinery, and Olive Culture.

The Italian Trade Agency is a governmental agency that supports the international business development of Italian companies and promotes foreign investment in Italy. With a modern organization and an extensive network of overseas offices, ITA provides information, assistance, consulting, promotion, and training to Italian small and medium-sized businesses, using modern promotion and communication tools to showcase the excellence of ‘Made in Italy’ worldwide.

Italian Trade Commissioner Salvatore Parano described the establishment of the ITA office in Islamabad as a significant success for both countries.

He highlighted the growing trade ties and pledged support for further strengthening the relationship.