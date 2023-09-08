Constitutional term of President Alvi completes today

The five-year constitutional term of President Dr Arif Alvi has completed.

Dr Alvi assumed the presidency on September 9, 2018.

He will not vacate the office and will continue to perform his duties until the election of a new president.

Under the 1973 Constitution, a president is elected by the National Assembly, provincial assemblies and the senate jointly. At present, the electoral college does not exist in the country as the assemblies ceased to exist after completing their constitutional term last month.

It may be recalled that he held “consultative meetings” last week and agreed to continue until a new president is elected.

Meanwhile, President Alvi returned to Islamabad on Thursday night after a visit to Lahore.

