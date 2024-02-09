Arrest warrant of 114 government employees in Karachi for violating election orders

KARACHI - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered the arrest of 114 government employees of East Zone in Karachi for violating the orders of the ECP and being absent from their election duties, reported Thursday.

The Returning Officer of East Zone, Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, issued the arrest warrant and in­formed the DIG East and SSP East to form teams and conduct raids throughout the night to ar­rest the absentee staff.

The DIG East said that the polling material has not yet been received by the polling staff, which may disrupt the election process and affect the compliance with national work in the general elections. He said that it is a violation of the ef­fective electoral process of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and that the absentee staff will be ar­rested in any case.

The accused include polling staff of provincial and national constituencies, lecturer engineers and senior officers of Karachi University, senior school college teachers, auditors, SBCA officers and officers belonging to various departments of Sindh government. The DIG East said that action will be taken as per the orders of the ECP.