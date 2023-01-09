Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would leave for the United Arab Emirates on January 10.

Diplomatic sources said the PM would lead for UAE from Geneva – PM was in Geneva to co-host the climate resilience conference and urge the international community for support to compensate the losses of the recent massive flooding.

The chief executive would be flanked by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Muneer would also reach UAE from Saudi Arabia.

The visit of PM to UAE would be of huge significance given the gloomy state of affairs of the country’s economy.