Saturday, March 09, 2024
SBP announces holiday on first Ramadan-ul-Mubarak

Agencies
March 09, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that all its public dealing offices will re­main closed on 1st Rama­dan-ul-Mubarak. According to the SBP Statement issued here on Friday, the day will be ob­served as bank holiday for the purpose of Zakat deduction. All banks, Development Finance In­stitutions (DFIs) and Microfi­nance banks (MFBs) will remain closed for public dealing. How­ever, all employees of the Bank, DFIs and MFBs will attend their office on bank holiday as nor­mal working day except for pub­lic dealing, the statement added.

Agencies

