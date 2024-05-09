Thursday, May 09, 2024
World Thalassemia Day observed

May 09, 2024
DIR LOWER  -   The Blood Chain Pakistan, Malakand Chapter & Directorate of Students Societies, University of Malakand (UoM) in collaboration with Gulrang International Hospital, Batkhela on Wednesday organised a seminar to commemorate “World Thalassemia Day, 2024.”

The theme of the event was “Empowering Lives, Embracing Progress: Equitable & Accessible Thalassemia Treatment for All” at Gulrang International Hospital, Batkhela.

The speakers shed light on benefits of blood donation and said “let’s pledge to spread mass awareness and donate blood to save the lives of patients suffering from ‘Thalassemia’.

Meanwhile, the Frontier Foundation Welfare Hospital and Transfusion services arranged a ceremony in connection with World Thalassemia Day in Kohat on Wednesday.

An awareness session was also held to orient about the disease and the preventive measure that can help decreasing cases of various blood related disorders specially ‘Thalassemia’.

Seminar on role of youth in promoting tolerance in society held

Speakers also demanded inclusion of ‘Thalassemia’ in Sehat Card for facilitation and assistance of affected families.

Later a walk was organised that was also attended by civil society organizations and Member Provincial Assembly, Shafi Jan. The ceremony was also attended by a large number of people representing different sections of society.

