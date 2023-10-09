Democracy Imperative

The precarious state of Pakistan’s democracy demands our immediate attention and a collective commitment to preserve it. Ijazul Haq’s recent call for adherence to constitutional principles couldn’t be timelier. Democracy thrives when every citizen has an equal opportunity to participate, but unofficial support for specific parties can erode the democratic process. Haq’s dedication to political dialogue and building alliances with like-minded parties is commendable. His rejection of martial law is a step in the right direction, as history has proven that such measures often lead to more problems than solutions. Haq’s emphasis on open and fair elections, without banning any political parties, is vital for a flourishing democratic system and the long-term stability of Pakistan.

Pluralism, accompanied by tolerance, is a fundamental feature of democracy. However, when pluralism lacks tolerance and respect for differing viewpoints, it can trigger political polarization. Political polarisation arises when there is a deep divide between different ideological or political groups, leaving little room for negotiation or common ground. In such a scenario, the lack of tolerance for opposing views can obstruct the functioning of democracy.

Political polarization in Pakistan is primarily a top-down phenomenon, influenced by the actions of political elites. Throughout Pakistan’s history, these elites have shaped narratives and influenced public sentiment. This polarisation has resulted in prolonged interference by state institutions in politics, including direct military interventions and judicial activism.

Pakistan’s political landscape has witnessed various forms of democracy, each with its own unique characteristics. These include direct military rule, military-bureaucratic oligarchy, military government under a civilian president, and elected governments under civilian presidents, often marked by tensions with state institutions.

Imran Khan’s leadership has added a new dimension to Pakistan’s politics. His embrace of populist politics, circumvention of constitutional processes, and divisive rhetoric have intensified political polarization. The recent political crisis, arrests, and public outrage exemplify the challenges facing Pakistan’s democracy.

The solution to Pakistan’s democracy woes lies in several key actions. The military must unequivocally distance itself from politics, maintain neutrality, and refrain from political involvement. The judiciary should operate within a balanced framework that respects the separation of powers. Legislative assemblies should introduce reforms to strengthen democracy and minimise external influences.

Political parties play a crucial role in upholding democracy. They should work towards consensus on shared norms and a code of conduct, focusing on free and fair elections, civil liberties, free media, equality, and peaceful transfers of power. Populist rhetoric should be eschewed to safeguard democratic processes.