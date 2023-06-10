Saturday, June 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt provides no relief to masses in budget: Senator Mushtaq

Govt provides no relief to masses in budget: Senator Mushtaq
Web Desk
12:53 AM | June 10, 2023
National

Senator Mushtaq Ghani on Friday reacted to the presentation of the budget for the fiscal year 2023–24, saying the government had not given any relief to the masses.

Expressing his thoughts, Mr Ghani said, "Before presenting the budget, the NFC award was required, which is a constitutional requirement under Article 160. Without it the constitutional status of the budget was doubtful," he added.

"The prices of flour, rice, ghee, petrol, diesel, and pulses remained unchanged. The rupee has no status. The government has no solution to the economic problems of the country. This budget belongs to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)," Mr Ghani added.

"There is no reason to increase the salaries of civil servants," he said. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1686290138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023