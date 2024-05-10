Friday, May 10, 2024
May-9 culprits deserve severe punishment: Hamza

Agencies
May 10, 2024
Lahore

LAHORE  -   Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Vice President Hamza Shehbaz has said those involved in May-9 incidents deserve exemplary punishment. In his message issued here on Thursday, he said last year on May 9, a futile attempt was made to destabilise the country by creating hatred among the state institutions and people.

He said that it was extremely distressing that memorials of martyrs were desecrated while public and private properties were damaged.

Hamza Shehbaz said the elements, which wanted to pollute country’s politics with lies, propaganda and hatred, would never succeed in their nefarious designs. He said that May 9 would be remembered as a black day in the country’s history.

Agencies

