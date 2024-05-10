MQM-P likely to join Sindh govt

ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is likely to join hands with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) by joining treasury benches in Sindh Assembly. MQM-P’s senior members are engaged in discussions with PPP’s senior leadership to set terms and conditions before joining the Sindh Government, background discussions with MQM-P senior leaders revealed. A delegation of MQM-P’s senior members also recently met PPP Co-Chairman/President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss important matters related to Sindh. The final decision to join Sindh Government will be taken after the presentation of Provincial budget, likely to be presented in the next month. The MQM-P is also part of the federal government. The party was also granted some ministries in the government and more will be given after the upcoming budget, likely in next month.