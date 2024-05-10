NADRA to deliver cards at peoples’ door steps through bike service

LAHORE - NADRA will provide facilities of, renewal and modification of identity cards and other documents at your door steps including home delivery of cards through our bike service by visiting residences on request/phone call for provision of registration services to elderly citizens and children. After Rawalpindi and Islamabad, this facility is now being introduced (on experimental basis) to the citizens of Lahore City. Under this service, only additional Rs1,000 fee will be charged in addition to processing in urgent and executive category. While the documents will be sent to the home addresses through the courier service. It should be noted that the citizens of Lahore can get detailed information and avail this facility through NADRA website. www.nadra.gov.pk or call center number 051-111786100.