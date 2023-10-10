Tuesday, October 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Adiala jailer refuses to allow PTI chief to talk to his sons

Adiala jailer refuses to allow PTI chief to talk to his sons
Web Desk
12:24 PM | October 10, 2023
National

The Adiala Jail superintendent has refused permission to PTI chairman to have conversation with his sons.

The superintendent submitted his reply in the court of judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain during hearing on the application under official secrets act of PTI chief who sought permission to talk to his sons.

The jail official submitted that rules do not allow telephonic conversation of the accused arrested under the Official Secrets Act with anyone living abroad.

The judge ordered the superintendent to present SOPs (standard operating procedures) on prisoners conversation with family members by October 18.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1696924402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023