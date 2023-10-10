Adiala jailer refuses to allow PTI chief to talk to his sons

The Adiala Jail superintendent has refused permission to PTI chairman to have conversation with his sons.

The superintendent submitted his reply in the court of judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain during hearing on the application under official secrets act of PTI chief who sought permission to talk to his sons.

The jail official submitted that rules do not allow telephonic conversation of the accused arrested under the Official Secrets Act with anyone living abroad.

The judge ordered the superintendent to present SOPs (standard operating procedures) on prisoners conversation with family members by October 18.