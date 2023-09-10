Protest against electricity bills

We can understand the anger and frustration of tax-paying citizens, pensioners, orphans, and widows over the increase in electricity bills, but not the loud protests by those sections of society who are the root cause of the economic ills because they refuse to pay taxes. What more will it take for the state, politicians, and paid bureaucracy to realise that tolerance towards tax evasion and their failure to recover taxes have finally landed this country on the brink of economic collapse? The IMF bailout package will provide a brief respite, but the debt burden is simultaneously increasing and is not the remedy. Can the traders involved in retail business, who live in self-owned houses and own expensive cars but don’t pay taxes proportionate to their earnings, justify taking part in protests? . Where else in the world are real estate investors exempt from tax or the tobacco industry exempt from paying the sin tax that is levied in all major developed countries of the world? Tobacco smoking has been established as a major cause of cancer and cardiac-related diseases, yet manufacturers pay minimal taxes. A sin tax is levied to recover costs incurred by the state on medical expenses linked to smoking cigarettes. It is also an established fact that drugs like marijuana, etc., are linked with smoking cigarettes. Levying exorbitant taxes on selling cigarettes is to make them so expensive that they become unaffordable. Pakistan today has become one of the few countries in the world that tobacco cigarette manufacturers consider friendly. Big landlords holding more than 20 acres of irrigable land or 35 acres of unirrigated barren land must pay their share of taxes. We expect our lawyer community to realise that a few among them charge crores from their clients but pay just a fraction of what they earn. The bar associations must rise above petty politics and follow the ideals of Quaid for the good of Pakistan.
MALIK TARIQ ALI,
Lahore.