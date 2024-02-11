Sunday, February 11, 2024
Gilani’s gets more votes after recounting in NA-148

February 11, 2024
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  After the recount in National Assembly constit­uency NA-148, the number of votes obtained by former PM, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani increased on Saturday. 

Upon the request of Independent candidate Bar­rister Taimur Malik, the process of verification of Form 45 was carried out in the RO office. 

Resultantly, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani secured vic­tory with 67,377 votes, while Taimur Malik re­mained runner-up with 67,047 votes. 

According to Form 47, Gilani had defeated Taimur Malik by a lead of 293 votes previously in the first count. After recounting, Gilani’s lead in­creased to 330 votes.

