Sunday, February 11, 2024
PML-N suggests Shehbaz Sharif PM, Maryam CM in Punjab

Web Desk
3:55 PM | February 11, 2024
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has carved out initial sketch of formation of its government in Punjab.

The PML-N in a meeting at Jati Umra, chaired by Nawaz Sharif discussed formation of its government in Centre and Punjab.

According to sources, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have been strong candidates for prime minister and Punjab chief minister respectively.

The participants suggested and supported nomination of Shehbaz Sharif as the party’s prime ministerial candidate, sources said.

Sources said that Maryam Nawaz has been a strong candidate for the chief minister’s office in Punjab so far. “The PML-N will present the names to likely allies for their support,” sources said.

The PML-N will try to convince the PPP, MQM, JUI and other allies for their support over its nominees for top government offices.

The PML-N will put up suggestions before the likely coalition partners in government and try to reach unanimous decisions over the matter, sources added.

Around 60 million voters went to polls on February 8

It is to be mentioned here that the PML-N has ‘offered’ presidency, NA speakership and Senate chairmanship to Pakistan People’s Party, to get support for the formation of governments in centre and Punjab, sources said.

According to the inside story of the meeting between the PPP and PML-N leadership held to finalize the matters of forming a unity government as no party gained a simple majority after the Feb 8 elections.

