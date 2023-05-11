Pakistan, Iran leaders likely to meet this month

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran’s President Ibrahim Raeesi will likely to meet this month,

Pakistan’s Prime Minister and Iranian President will likely to meet in Balochistan’s Pishin, sources said. PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Balochistan on May 18 for the meeting with neighboring Iran’s leader.

According to sources, the meeting of the two leaders will likely to be held at the border crossing in Pishin.

President Raeesi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will jointly inaugurate 100-megawatt power supply from Iran to Pakistan, according to sources.

Presently Pakistan importing 200-megawatt electricity from Iran, while there is capacity to enhance the import to 500 megawatts, sources said.

Pakistan importing electricity from Iran since year 2002 for supply to Makran division of Balochistan.

Iran’s president and Pakistan’s prime minister could likely to inaugurate the Pak-Iran border market formally.

Pakistan and Iran will open three new markets at their border to boost border trade, sources disclosed.

“A market has already been opened at Mand”, sources said. “The work has been in progress to open two more markets on Pakistan-Iran border,” sources added.

Pakistan and Iran on Wednesday agreed over revival of gas pipeline project, expansion of trade between the two countries and collaboration in the field of aviation including direct flights during Islamabad visit of a delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, the discussions also touched upon the long-standing issue of the Pak-Iran Gas pipeline. Naveed Qamar stressed the importance of expediting the project, as it holds immense potential for energy cooperation between the two countries.

He pledged his commitment to resolve any obstacles and move forward with the pipeline, which would bring substantial benefits to both nations.