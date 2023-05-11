The main layer of the Earth  

Thursday, May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023
Opinions, Letters

The ozone layer in the stratosphere is one of the most important layers of the atmosphere. It acts as a protective blanket for the Earth. Ozone is a powerful gas in space that surrounds the Earth, and it helps protect us from the harmful effects of the sun’s radiation. Without the ozone layer, people’s skin could be severely damaged.

However, the ozone layer is currently being depleted due to the use of certain chemicals, such as those found in perfumes. Therefore, people who use perfumes should use them sparingly. In addition, the Antarctic region has been instrumental in helping to regrow the ozone layer. Thanks to the growth of trees in this region, the hole in the ozone layer has become smaller.

Therefore, it is important for all people to grow trees and avoid cutting them down. Furthermore, we should find alternatives to using wood to make items like chairs, papers, and other wood-based products, as this would be better for the environment. By taking these steps, we can all contribute to protecting the ozone layer and preserving the health of our planet.

DANIYAL ANWAR,

Lahore.

