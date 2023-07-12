FM Bilawal urges world to unite against hatred, discrimination

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called upon the world to stand united against hatred, discrimination, intolerance, and promote mutual respect and tolerance.

He stated this while virtually addressing a session held by Human Rights Council on acts of religious hatred including the incident of the desecration of the Holy Quran.

He said unfortunately, the deliberate desecration of the Holy Quran had continued under government sanction and with the sense of impunity.

He said these acts were designed to maximize propagating hate.

The Foreign Minister said the world leaders must see this incitement to hatred, discrimination and attempts to provoke violence and must join hands in condemning it.

The minister said the hate speech and free speech must be segregated as the free speech was as indispensable as hate speech was indefensible.