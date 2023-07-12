Wednesday, July 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FM Bilawal urges world to unite against hatred, discrimination

FM Bilawal urges world to unite against hatred, discrimination
Web Desk
1:22 PM | July 12, 2023
National

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called upon the world to stand united against hatred, discrimination, intolerance, and promote mutual respect and tolerance.

He stated this while virtually addressing a session held by Human Rights Council on acts of religious hatred including the incident of the desecration of the Holy Quran.

He said unfortunately, the deliberate desecration of the Holy Quran had continued under government sanction and with the sense of impunity.

He said these acts were designed to maximize propagating hate.

The Foreign Minister said the world leaders must see this incitement to hatred, discrimination and attempts to provoke violence and must join hands in condemning it.

The minister said the hate speech and free speech must be segregated as the free speech was as indispensable as hate speech was indefensible.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1689139215.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023